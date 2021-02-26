MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $106,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,614.33.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,626.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,119.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,858.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

