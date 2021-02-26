Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mercer International traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 626,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 283,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

