MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.39

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €131.39 ($154.58) and traded as high as €137.55 ($161.82). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at €137.00 ($161.18), with a volume of 285,799 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

