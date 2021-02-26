Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

MMSI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.