Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

