Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 0.5%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 333 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

