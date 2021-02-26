Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $7.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 110,711 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

