Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 9.8%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 194,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 207,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

