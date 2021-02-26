Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.62% of Mesa Air Group worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other Mesa Air Group news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,885 shares of company stock worth $2,838,967. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

MESA stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.