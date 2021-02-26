Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,153. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,228. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

