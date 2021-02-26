Metadium (META) One Day Volume Tops $86.67 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Metadium has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and $86.67 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

