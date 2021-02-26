Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $918,499.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $918,499.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.43 or 0.03149833 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023386 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,895,956 coins and its circulating supply is 79,728,053 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

