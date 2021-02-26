MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 2,168,852 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 14,217,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,646. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.90 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $183,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $107,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

