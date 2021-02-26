Michael A. Desjardin Sells 15,944 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,738. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

