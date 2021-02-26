Michael Sims Sells 12,824 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 2,116,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

