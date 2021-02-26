Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Up to $451.00

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 451 ($5.89), but opened at GBX 467 ($6.10). Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 1,653 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £411.84 million and a PE ratio of 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.99.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

