Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.31

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 67171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

