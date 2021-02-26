MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $15.55 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $166.56 million and approximately $828,719.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.55 or 0.00032590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.94 or 0.00444083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.13 or 0.03459589 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,708,415 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

