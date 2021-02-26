MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and approximately $76,530.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.95 or 0.00448586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032897 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.34 or 0.03187116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

