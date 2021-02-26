Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Sells $451,960.56 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,868. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.