Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $4.53 million and $117,556.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,493,800 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

