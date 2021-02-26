Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $124,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 230,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.