Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 4,878 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Terex makes up 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Terex worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,104 shares of company stock worth $5,360,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

