Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 252,616 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,618,000. Crane makes up approximately 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of CR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,465. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

