Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 5.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Corning worth $46,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 238,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 193.15, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

