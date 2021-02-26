Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $334,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.85. 22,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

