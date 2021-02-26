Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $30.92 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,246 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises about 3.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 2.98% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,030. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

