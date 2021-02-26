Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $36.36 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.35. The company had a trading volume of 157,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average is $330.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

