Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Purchases 4,928 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 1,102,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

