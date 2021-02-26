Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 4.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $33,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $297.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.