Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Popular worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

