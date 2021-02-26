Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Ingredion worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $21,377,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $132,833. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.79. 9,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.