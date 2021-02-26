Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 6.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $50,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

