Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 32,028 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for about 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Newell Brands worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 115,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,265. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

