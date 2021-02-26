Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 363 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.12. 28,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.