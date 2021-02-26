Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $316.75 or 0.00663937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $11.87 million and $430,006.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00477840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00068759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00079702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00075154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 37,476 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.