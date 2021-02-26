Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $11.92 million and $181,787.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for about $24.91 or 0.00052551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00478804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00069204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00080709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00075394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00465130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 478,614 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

