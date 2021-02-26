Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Volume Tops $295,558.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $13.32 or 0.00028883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $295,558.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00481291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00067280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00080467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00473252 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 719,986 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.