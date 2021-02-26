Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.52 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and $6.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.26 or 0.00463010 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

