Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,384 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Black Knight worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Black Knight by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

