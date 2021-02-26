Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 74,377 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 410.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Ambarella worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $128.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $6,354,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

