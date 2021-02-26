Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,471 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.45, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

