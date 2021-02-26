Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $180.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.