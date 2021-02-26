Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,118 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $176.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

