Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,291 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

