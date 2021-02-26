Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 57,800 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Farfetch by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

FTCH stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

