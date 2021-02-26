Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,160.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.