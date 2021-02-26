Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 247.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Visteon worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Visteon by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.