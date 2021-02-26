Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $72,343,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $30,089,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

MCK opened at $174.11 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

