Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Cerner stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

